South Africa

WATCH | Serial killers can’t be rehabilitated, says forensic psychologist

Gerhard Labuschagne reflects on the Rosemary Ndlovu case and other well-known SA serial killers

11 November 2021 - 13:27 By TIMESLIVE

Forensic psychologist Dr Gerard Labuschagne is doubtful that convicted killer police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu will be rehabilitated by her time in prison.

Labuschagne was reflecting on the most well-known serial killers in SA, ranging from Moses Sithole to “Boetie Boer”.

Serial killers in SA and around the globe are nothing new, but the Ndlovu case caught the attention of the SA public — possibly because female serial killers in SA are far less common.

That Ndlovu was a woman and having been a police officer, made her case stand out. She also killed family members, which, according to Labuschagne, is not common among most serial killers.

Unlike most serial killers, Ndlovu hired people to do her dirty work for her, but she was ultimately charged with six counts of murder and sentenced to a total of 275 years’ imprisonment.

Criminologist Nirmala Gopal agrees that the Ndlovu case was unusual, partly due to her odd behaviour.

“One thing that stood out for me was that Rosemary behaved quite bizarrely in court. And the question here is whether there is some kind of mental incapacity, or is she seeking attention and trying to divert from the actual crime itself?” Gopal said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu gets six life terms for arranging hits on loved ones

Killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been given six life sentences for a string of murders she orchestrated.
News
5 days ago

'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses

The former police officer on Friday turned around in the court room and told witnesses who testified against her that she would be back for them.
News
5 days ago

Relatives to tell court how convicted killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's crimes affected their lives

Pre-sentencing proceedings of convicted cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who murdered her lover and five relatives are set to get under way at the high ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...