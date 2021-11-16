South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest — Day 2

16 November 2021 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE

In July, unrest and rampant looting broke out and swept through parts of the country, mainly KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The unrest has worsened, among other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is hearing evidence about the causes and aftermath of the unrest. 

Inquiry into causes of July unrest and its aftermath amid policing lapses

An investigative hearing into the unrest and looting which swept across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng between July 8 and 19 begins on Monday, ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Family of teen killed during July unrest calls for justice at hearings

The aunt of slain 17-year-old Sibahle Nguse has called for justice after he was shot dead during the civil unrest which gripped parts of ...
News
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | SA needs reassurance that the July riots won’t happen again

Government’s inability to bring those responsible for the debacle to justice doesn’t augur well for the ANC
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

LISTEN | State, academics, researchers and journalists to give testimony about July unrest and looting — SAHRC

The first day of the SA Human Rights Commission hearings focused on representatives from affected communities.
News
21 hours ago
