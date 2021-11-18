LISTEN | July riots were an insurrection and took months of planning, says business representative

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing on the July unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng resumed in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness was the first witness. The chamber represents about 700 private sector businesses.

She told the hearing that the July riots were a planned attempt to overthrow the government.

“The rhetoric was very clear, that it had distinctly political undertones, and had a lot to do with power,” she said

“This is not something that happened organically — it was too well planned. It’s impossible to believe that people were not aware that this was going to happen.”

Listen to Veness: