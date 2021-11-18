South Africa

Sassa gold cards are not for sale: agency warns of scam doing the rounds

18 November 2021 - 13:00
The SA Social Security Agency has warned the public of a 'gold card' scam doing the rounds.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned the public of a “gold card” scam doing the rounds.

The agency appealed to the public to beware of messages claiming Sassa's gold cards are for sale, after a Facebook post claimed beneficiaries “will get R1,850 every month end for three years” if they purchase one card for R2,500.

The user also falsely promised beneficiaries the cards will be delivered personally to those who purchase them.

Sassa moved to shut down the scam, calling it “fake”.

“Sassa gold cards are not for sale. Please don't fall for this scam. Report such crimes to the police,” said the agency.

Earlier this year, Sassa reassured beneficiaries that the card would work beyond its initial expiry date of March 31 2021. 

It said the card would have to be replaced, as indicated by the SA Reserve Bank, but there was no date set for this yet.

“People have the right to choose their payment method, but there is nothing that forces the clients who are being paid through the post office to change to bank accounts. They will still be paid using the current card. Information on the card replacement will be made public in due course,” said Sassa.

OTHER SASSA SCAMS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Earlier this month, Sassa rubbished a food parcel voucher scam, saying people should not provide their personal information to unknown sites claiming the agency is handing out food parcels.

The agency also warned grant recipients about a social media post telling people to apply for free clothing vouchers at PEP stores.

The post said people should take their Sassa card and ID to PEP stores and apply for a children’s clothing voucher before November 4.

