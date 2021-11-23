More than 400 Gauteng cops have pending criminal cases against them

A look through the list of responses provided by Mazibuko revealed that five police officers who had pending cases against them had resigned from the police force.

One was in Devon and was accused of stealing dockets. Another was in Ivory Park and accused of murder and attempted murder. The other three were stationed at the Midrand, Crystal Park and Benoni police stations and were facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

While some of these cases were opened just a month ago, there were some cases that had been pending for years.

The longest-standing pending cases included one from the Sebenza police station where a police officer was charged with extortion five years ago. One police officer from Lenasia police station was charged with corruption seven years ago, while another from Hekpoort was charged with assault, also seven years ago.

It was not immediately clear whether any of these officers had been placed on suspension or were undergoing any internal disciplinary processes.

Shackleton said however, this was a cause of concern and called for authorities to look into the calibre of people employed in the police force.

“The safety and security of Gauteng residents are worryingly compromised as police officers tasked with a responsibility to prevent anything that may threaten the safety or security of any resident and to ensure criminals are brought to justice, are also currently being investigated for committing serious criminal offences. Such acts have resulted in people losing the critical trust and confidence needed in law enforcement agencies, and leaving residents more vulnerable,” Shackleton said.