Senior cop in kidnap unit accused of extorting cash from family of victim

In the recordings, a man believed to be the lieutenant-colonel is heard telling the family friend — who was handling all dealings with the police on behalf of the family — he needed R40,000 to push for the abducted man’s safe return.

At the time, the kidnappers had made known their ransom demand of R6m from the family and were threatening to kill him should the family not co-operate.

The family friend told Carte Blanche the officer would call him at all hours of the night, providing updates on the progress of the case, but suddenly changed his tune and asked for R40,000 to ensure the speedy resolution of the case.

“If we go for 40, what do you say so I can push these other people?,” he is heard saying, referring to R40,000.

The family friend is heard seeking clarity on whether he wants R4,000 or R40,000. The police officer puts to him that he should say what he can offer so he can “push these people.”

“You tell me what you want. I will give you whatever you want,” the family friend is heard saying.