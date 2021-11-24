Bathabile Dlamini pleads not guilty in perjury case

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has pleaded not guilty to a charge of perjury against her.

Clad in a black suit, Dlamini was accompanied by a handful of supporters wearing ANC regalia. She took the stand in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday when her trial started.

Dlamini, who also serves as president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), a claim she denied while entering her plea.

The National Prosecuting Authority is expected to call its first witness.

The matter relates to repeated extensions of an unlawful tender awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute the department’s social grants in 2017.

The court was forced to extend the contract with CPS even though it had been found to be illegal.