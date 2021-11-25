Limpopo health MEC concerned about Covid-19 cluster outbreak at mine

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has raised concerns about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases at a mine in the Waterberg district.

The department said the mine at Lephalale has recorded 57 cases in four days with 18 new cases on Wednesday, which is a cause for concern.

Unvaccinated miners are a definite factor in the cluster outbreak, she said.

“It is a worrying factor that the majority of those who tested positive and symptomatic are those who are not vaccinated. This is despite our efforts and that of the mine to offer all workers vaccines at their workplace.