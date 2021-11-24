TOM EATON | Facing vaxx: Covid numbers don’t lie — vaccines save lives

As the fourth wave approaches there are 16.8-million doses of the vaccine here in SA just waiting to save lives

When SA’s vaccine push finally began in earnest, I was sure that demand would ultimately overwhelm supply.



The state, having stumbled straight out of the gate, would never get close to its target of vaccinating 40-million South Africans by the end of this year. As anxious citizens waited in immense queues, I was certain, logistical screwups and administrative blunders would keep the life-saving drugs heartbreakingly out of reach for millions...