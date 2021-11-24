Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Facing vaxx: Covid numbers don’t lie — vaccines save lives

As the fourth wave approaches there are 16.8-million doses of the vaccine here in SA just waiting to save lives

Tom Eaton Columnist
24 November 2021 - 19:21

When SA’s vaccine push finally began in earnest, I was sure that demand would ultimately overwhelm supply.

The state, having stumbled straight out of the gate, would never get close to its target of vaccinating 40-million South Africans by the end of this year. As anxious citizens waited in immense queues, I was certain, logistical screwups and administrative blunders would keep the life-saving drugs heartbreakingly out of reach for millions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | If Ramaphosa’s playing a long game, he’s playing it all by himself Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | We’ll stay in the dark on Eskom’s unfortunate series of events Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | What keeps Cyril looking so young? It’s certainly not sleepless ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Budget sounds good save for the underspending on realistic outlook Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Gwede’s an outdated fossil who’s oblivious to clean energy or ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | Think SA’s in the dark now? Just wait till the ANC names its mayors Opinion & Analysis
  8. TOM EATON | Now starts the shovelling at the coalition face of SA politics Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Welcome to uMngeni, where the New SA is at last dawning Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Facing vaxx: Covid numbers don’t lie — vaccines save lives Opinion & Analysis
  3. SIMON NEWTON-SMITH | SAA reaches for the stars, but keeps its feet on the ground Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Pack those troubles in an old kit bag, but don’t forget the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. How to beat the pandemic? Collaborate fairly and do it now Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in