South Africa

Serial rapist who targeted Grabouw hitchhikers handed seven life terms

25 November 2021 - 13:12
"He won their trust by offering assistance as they hitchhiked." Stock photo.
"He won their trust by offering assistance as they hitchhiked." Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A serial rapist who preyed on women hitchhiking on the N2 near Grabouw in the Western Cape has been handed seven life imprisonment sentences.

Sinaye Siqhuma, 29, was sentenced this week in the Strand regional court.

Between November and December 2018, Siqhuma used the same modus operandi to trap his victims.

“He won their trust by offering assistance as they hitchhiked. He reportedly accompanied three victims aged between 20 and 30, one at a time, during the period of November and December 2018. After the victims were offered a lift to the Sir Lowry Pass area, he would lure them to a secluded area where he raped them,” police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

“A thorough investigation by a SAPS detective led to the arrest of Siqhuma near the end of December 2018.”

DNA evidence played a crucial part in the prosecution and he was found guilty on all seven counts.

“The sentences will be served concurrently and Siqhuma will effectively be confined to a prison cell for life,” said Traut.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile welcomed the sentence and commended the investigation and prosecuting teams for removing Siqhuma from society, saying women and children were safer with him in prison.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hitchhikers are robbing motorists in Mpumalanga, and falling victim too

A taxi driver who had offered a lift to a person who appeared to be stranded on a highway was allegedly kidnapped, robbed and left bound alongside ...
News
4 months ago

Missing hitchhiker reportedly sent text from suspect's truck begging for help

A teenager who sent a message to her cousin, begging for assistance after the driver of a truck she had allegedly hitchhiked in had refused to stop ...
News
1 year ago

'Hitchhiking' Limpopo rapists given life sentences

The Polokwane high court sentenced two men on Friday accused of raping two women in 2017.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods