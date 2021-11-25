Treatment plants 'dumping sewage into our rivers', AfriForum study finds

Water pollution is a major headache, with most rivers in SA being polluted daily, mostly with raw sewage that flows unhindered from manholes, canals and pumping stations.

This is according to an AfriForum survey.

The organisation said it tested the wastewater treatment works of 142 towns from May to August 2021, with 122 not complying with minimum quality standards. This was compared with 90 out of 118 wastewater treatment works not complying a year earlier, 2020.

According to the AfriForum report, the national sewage results show a significant deterioration from 76% to 86% for 2021 — “which is quite alarming and must be corrected”.

According to the report, the drinking water of four towns — Hartswater, Jan Kempdorp, Kimberley and Wolmaransstad — and 122 sewage systems did not comply with the national standards.

After AfriForum informed the municipalities of these four towns, follow-up water tests indicated that the water is once again suitable for human consumption.

“An active intervention must therefore take place. An analysis of the results per province is even more worrying. Every province is polluting the environment more than the previous year.

“This is also a major problem because these rivers in most cases provide towns with water, as well as water for agricultural purposes.

“Any deterioration in the quality of drinking water could be life-threatening. This risk is worsened because SA is still recovering from a serious drought, with a scarcity of water for human consumption given the high losses through the water reticulation infrastructure.

“AfriForum is concerned about the management of the entire water supply chain, but even more so about the management of SA’s treated sewage,” said the report.