Covid-19 hospital admissions rise in Gauteng as new variant rocks SA

The NICD has reported a new variant — B.1.1.529 — which is believed to be highly transmissible.

“As the fourth wave is approaching it is important for those who are unvaccinated to get their jabs to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation or death in the event that they contract the coronavirus.

“All persons 12 years and older are encouraged to visit their nearest vaccination site to receive the jab. It is thought [that by] getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave.

“This will also help us return to the things we love such as attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice safely. The public is further reminded that those who received [the first of] a two-dose vaccine need to return for the second dose at 42 days.

“All Gauteng sites, both private and public, accept walk-ins, whether people are registered on the EVDS or not,” said the department.

TimesLIVE