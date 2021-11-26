Prof appeals to world to support, not isolate SA for raising alarm on new Covid variant

University of KwaZulu-Natal geneticist professor Tulio de Oliveira has appealed, in a series of tweets, to the world not to isolate SA and the continent for raising the alarm about a worrying new Covid-19 variant.

De Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp), also appealed to global financial organisations and billionaires, including Elon Musk, to “support the poor population and governments in SA and Africa to control and extinguish variants”.