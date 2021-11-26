South Africa

Prof appeals to world to support, not isolate SA for raising alarm on new Covid variant

26 November 2021 - 08:09 By TimesLIVE
Prof Tulio de Oliveira. File photo.
Prof Tulio de Oliveira. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

University of KwaZulu-Natal geneticist professor Tulio de Oliveira has appealed, in a series of tweets, to the world not to isolate SA and the continent for raising the alarm about a worrying new Covid-19 variant.

De Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp), also appealed to global financial organisations and billionaires, including Elon Musk, to “support the poor population and governments in SA and Africa to control and extinguish variants”.

The national coronavirus command council will meet at the weekend to discuss whether the Covid-19 lockdown should be intensified after the discovery of the new variant. The variant, initially known as B.1.1.529, has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong.

Britain has already announced it would temporarily ban flights from SA and five other countries from 2pm (SA time) on Friday and that returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.

“We have been very transparent with scientific information. We identified, made data public, and raised the alarm as the infections are increasing. We did this to protect our country and the world in spite of potentially suffering massive discrimination,” De Oliveira wrote.

“This new variant is really worrisome at the mutational level. SA and Africa will need support (financial, public health, scientific) to control it so it does not spread in the world. Our poor and deprived population cannot be in lockdown without financial support.”

“We are working around the clock to understand effects on 1) transmissibility, 2) vaccines, 3) reinfection, disease severity, and diagnostics. We do have funding for science, but SA and Africa need financial help to support their deprived population and health system,” wrote De Oliveira.

I also want to [make a] plea to financial organisations @WorldBank @IMFNews @USAID @PEPFAR @GlobalFund to support the poor population and governments in SA and Africa to control and extinguish variants! By protecting its poor and oppressed population we will protect the world,” he added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another Covid Christmas on the cards as new variant explodes in SA

It may be more transmissible than Delta and it’s spreading fastest among under-25s, so now’s the time to get vaccinated
News
18 hours ago

WHO meets on new Covid-19 variant circulating in SA

The discovery of the variant shows the need to increase vaccinations against Covid-19 on the continent, says Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa director.
News
19 hours ago

UK cancels SA flights over new Covid-19 variant

Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from South Africa and five other countries from Friday and that returning British travellers ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa
  5. Visitor's access card used to enter SSA office when R17m was stolen South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods