Holidays wrecked for South Africans as Mauritius and other countries impose travel bans

SA holidaymakers can forget sipping cocktails on the white sandy beaches of Mauritius this December.

The Mauritius government has joined a growing number of countries to announce bans on Southern African travellers in light of the new Covid-19 variant.

The Indian Ocean island lifted its travel ban on South Africans in September and was anticipating a bumper December season.

However, according to a Thompson Tours travel alert, Mauritius announced the suspension of commercial flights from SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini effective from Monday until December 31.

“All passengers landing in Mauritius from these countries over the coming weekend will be subject to a mandatory PCR test which will be performed at the airport. In addition, they will have to undergo PCR tests on day 7 and day 14 ...”

The UK was the first to impose a travel ban on Southern African countries on Friday.

Travelers from SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi have also been banned entry to the US.

Only US citizens and residents will still be able to travel from the eight countries.