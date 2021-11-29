South Africa

Suitcase murder accused Alutha Pasile pleads guilty

29 November 2021 - 13:01 By Dispatch Reporter
Alutha Pasile weeps in court where he was charged with the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Alutha Pasile, 25, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, entered a guilty plea at the East London high court on Monday, where the trial was scheduled to commence.

The murder of Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase and bag on the street in East London's Quigney during Women’s Month this year while other body parts, including her severed head, were later found, horrified South Africans.

Mtebeni was born in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on April 13 1998. She completed her primary education at Naledi Junior Secondary School and matriculated at Tholang Senior Secondary School in 2016. She registered for a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Fort Hare, East London, in 2017.

She was completing her final year of study when she was killed.

She leaves her parents Kholisile and Ntombizandile Mtebeni, her brothers and relatives.

