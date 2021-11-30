Bedfordview residents left without electricity due to attempted cable theft

An attempted cable theft incident and damage to infrastructure could see residents of Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni without electricity for up to five days, Eskom said on Tuesday.

Gauteng spokesperson for the power utility Amanda Qithi said staff were working around the clock to locate the affected infrastructure, assess the extent of the damage and prepare for repairs.

“Due to the extent of the damage caused by the attempted cable theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure, it is estimated that supply could be restored within four to five days,” said Qithi.

She said the incident was reported to the police for investigation.

“Eskom recently reported an increase in illegal electricity-related activities in Gauteng, and the power utility has intensified efforts to address the ongoing theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure.

“Partnering with communities and law enforcement agencies has shown results in the efforts being made, as perpetrators conducting electricity-related criminal acts were arrested recently.”

