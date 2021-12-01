Joburg fails to entice qualified expats as Nairobi scores

Kuala Lumpur (1st), Málaga, Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Prague, Mexico City, Basel, and Madrid (10th) are the top 10 cities for expats to live in.

Of the African cities, three rank among the bottom 10 in the Quality of Urban Living and Urban Work Life Indices, except for Nairobi, which lands in 34th place in the latter index. Nairobi also outperforms the other cities when it comes to the ease of getting settled, as well as finances and housing.

The Expat City Ranking is based on the annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations, with 12,420 respondents representing 174 nationalities in 2021.

Here are some of the comments about living in Africa’s four ranked cities:

Nairobi: Friendly and welcoming for expats

Nairobi does especially well in the Getting Settled Index (4th). Nearly four in five expats in Nairobi (78%) describe the local residents as generally friendly (69% globally), and 62% find it easy to make new friends (48% globally).

Nairobi also lands among the global top 10 in the Finance & Housing Index (6th): 82% of expats have no trouble finding housing, compared to 60% globally. Additionally, close to half the respondents (49%) find housing affordable (42% globally).

However, Nairobi ends up in the bottom 10 in the Quality of Urban Living Index (50th). The availability (48th) and quality of medical care (50th) are particular low lights.

In addition, 36% are unhappy with the local transportation infrastructure (15% globally). A Dutch expat says “poor maintenance of local roads” is one of the things he dislikes most about life in Nairobi.

Cape Town: Great climate but little personal safety

Cape Town performs particularly poorly in the Urban Work Life Index (54th): expats are unhappy with their job security (38% vs 20% globally) and the state of the local economy (53% vs 19% globally). A German expat highlights the “local economic problems”, while a Namibian respondent mentions the “high unemployment rate”.

The Mother City also lands in the bottom 10 of the Quality of Urban Living Index (51st), with especially low results in the Safety & Politics Subcategory (56th), where only Johannesburg (57th) performs worse.

The survey showed 42% of expats in Cape Town are dissatisfied with the political stability (16% globally), and 43% worry about their personal safety (8% globally).

While the public transportation system is another low light (52% negative ratings vs 20% globally), 93% enjoy the climate and weather (66% globally).