Arsenal's Gabriel fought off baseball bat-wielding robber

Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attacker wielding a baseball bat during an attempted robbery at his north London home in August, the Daily Mail reported.

The 23-year-old Gabriel, and a friend were followed home by two men wearing masks and hoods who tried to steal his car, phone and watch, the report said.

A video appeared to show one of the attackers lunging at Gabriel with a bat before the Arsenal defender punched him in the face and grapples with him.