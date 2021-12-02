South Africa

Concern about millions of unvaccinated people in Gauteng

02 December 2021 - 15:22
Gauteng premier David Makhura has again urged residents to get vaccinated.
Gauteng premier David Makhura has again urged residents to get vaccinated.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng premier David Makhura has expressed concern that about 8-million people in the province have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

More than 4-million people have been vaccinated, while Stats SA figures show the province has a population of more than 15-million people.

“Unvaccinated people are a problem for all of us, so finding them and vaccinating will be the right thing to do,” Makhura said on Thursday in an update on the government's response a day after the province recorded more than 6,000 new infections.

“We want to persuade more people to take responsibility for their health by getting vaccinated. Once we have tried all options we will consider mandatory vaccinations,” he said.

Provincial statistics show that more women (54%) are vaccinated than men (46%). 

Gauteng would focus on school pupils and continue its drive to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Once schools closed for the holidays, they would be used as vaccination sites to accelerate the programme.

Gauteng public health and vaccination co-ordinator Dr Adiel Chikobvu said 4.5-million people had received one dose of either the J&J or Pfizer vaccine and 3.7-million people were fully vaccinated.

“The province is gaining momentum and numbers are looking good. If we maintain that momentum I’m confident to say we are getting somewhere.”

According to provincial statistics, 19,698 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded between March 5 2020 and December 1 2021. Most of these were in the 60 to 69 age category.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Health department doubles Vooma vaccination vouchers to R200 for people over 50

“A large number of unvaccinated people aged 50+ are predicted to die in this fourth wave,” said the Gauteng health department.
News
1 day ago

Wits SRC warns mandatory vaccination policy may sow divisions on campus

The SRC called on the university to lobby students and staff to vaccinate through persuasion rather than "coercion" which would only cause resistance ...
News
2 days ago

Dutch say preflight tests needed as most Covid-19 passengers from SA were vaccinated

Dutch health authorities called for preflight Covid-19 tests regardless of vaccination status for travel from outside the EU, revealing that about ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  3. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  4. 79: That's how many times one shopper decided to swipe on Black Friday South Africa
  5. Five-star hotel, maternity leave, everything but fighting the unrest, SAHRC ... News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...