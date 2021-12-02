Concern about millions of unvaccinated people in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura has expressed concern that about 8-million people in the province have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

More than 4-million people have been vaccinated, while Stats SA figures show the province has a population of more than 15-million people.

“Unvaccinated people are a problem for all of us, so finding them and vaccinating will be the right thing to do,” Makhura said on Thursday in an update on the government's response a day after the province recorded more than 6,000 new infections.

“We want to persuade more people to take responsibility for their health by getting vaccinated. Once we have tried all options we will consider mandatory vaccinations,” he said.