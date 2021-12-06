Joburg metro cops warn boozers that roadblocks are being ramped up

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) arrested 18 drunk drivers across the city at the weekend.

“The drunken drivers were screened by blowing in breathalysers on the side of the road. Then they were taken for blood samples. Thereafter they were charged for drunken driving,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

The motorists were detained at various police stations and later granted bail of between R1,500 and R2,500.

“Road blocks will be more frequent and more intensive during the festive season.”

TimesLIVE