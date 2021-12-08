Twitter fails to protect women's rights — Amnesty International SA

Social media network Twitter is an increasingly violent platform for women to use.

This is according to a new study by human rights organisation Amnesty International SA, which found that violence and abuse against women on the site often contains sexual and/or misogynistic remarks and may target different aspects of a women’s identity, such as race, gender and sexuality.

The study, titled Twitter Scorecard: Tracking Twitter's progress in addressing violence and abuse against women online in SA, found women were often threatened with violence, rape, or death.

And women who reported abusive tweets were met with inconsistent enforcement of Twitter rules.

According to the report, released on Tuesday, the aim of online violence and abuse against women is to create a hostile online environment with the goal of shaming, intimidating, degrading, belittling or silencing women.

The organisation believes the issue lies with the number of content moderators who are a “critical indicator of Twitter’s overall capacity to respond to reports of abusive and problematic content”.

To come up with a scorecard, Amnesty International reviewed statements made by Twitter in written correspondences and the publicly available information on Twitter’s website, including its policies, transparency reports, blog posts, tweets, and help centre pages.

The organisation had since 2018 recommended implements to curb this violence. Their latest scorecard also looked at the company’s response to these recommendations.