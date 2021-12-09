WATCH LIVE | Ahmed Kathrada Foundation launches campaign to bring Guptas back into SA
09 December 2021 - 17:22
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is on Thursday launching a campaign aimed at bringing back the controversial Gupta brothers back into South Africa.
The family has been accused of unduly benefitting from state coffers and influencing tender procurement processes in government during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.
