World ‘can and must improve Covid-19 response,' says angry Ramaphosa

On Monday, during his four-nation tour of West Africa, Ramaphosa accused powerful nations of hoarding vaccines and a knee-jerk response to Omicron.

“They ordered more vaccines than their populations required and when we wanted vaccines, they kept giving us the crumbs from their tables,” Ramaphosa said at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Senegal.

On Thursday, he said the eighth meeting of the ACT council was as important as its first.

“Even before the emergence of the new Omicron variant, many countries were experiencing rising infections, increasing hospital admissions and deaths,” he said. “As the events of the past few days have shown, we live with the threat from mutating variants which have the potential to unleash further devastation in communities globally.

“And yet, several countries have decided to isolate a number of countries on the African continent.”