World ‘can and must improve Covid-19 response,' says angry Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said vaccine inequality is dangerous but also completely avoidable. “A year into the world’s most ambitious vaccination drive, no country should lack sufficient access to vaccines.

“Of nearly 7.5-billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered globally by mid-November, 71% had been administered in high-income and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.6% had been administered in low-income countries. Africa is the hardest hit by the inequitable access to vaccines.”

Ramaphosa called on world leaders to fully fund the accelerator's strategic plan “so that we can end this pandemic, not just for some, but for everyone, especially in the most vulnerable communities”.

The ACT Accelerator was launched in April 2020 as a global collaboration among governments, scientists, business, civil society, philanthropists and global health organisations. It aims to accelerate the development and production — as well as equitable access to — Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

Ramaphosa said: “We must invest in strengthening health systems because health systems are what turn vaccines into vaccinations and tests into testing. We need research & development to adapt our tools and stay ahead of this mutating virus.

“We need the full suite of countermeasures — vaccines, treatments, tests, functioning health systems and personal protective equipment — to fight Covid-19 and save lives. And the world needs the ACT Accelerator to make this happen.”

The virtual meeting of the ACT council also expected to hear from World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

TimesLIVE