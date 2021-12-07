Ramaphosa mum on stricter lockdown regulations as he heads home

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he would err on the side of caution before placing the country under stricter Covid-19 lockdown when he returns to SA on Wednesday.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Ramaphosa said that when he lands in SA he will head straight into a cabinet meeting.

“I arrive at 4am and walk straight into a cabinet meeting, where we are going to discuss a variety of issues, and the national coronavirus command council still needs to meet before it makes recommendations to cabinet on how we should continue responding to the coronavirus,” he said.