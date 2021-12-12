Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas; MPs won’t vote to reform elections
MPs are reluctant to allow real electoral reform for fearing of losing their cushy jobs
12 December 2021 - 00:00
After the nine wasted years, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government appears determined to spurn another opportunity to remedy structural defects in our system of governance.
Earlier this week the minister of home affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, briefed the portfolio committee on home affairs on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act after the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the New Nation Movement case...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.