Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas; MPs won’t vote to reform elections

MPs are reluctant to allow real electoral reform for fearing of losing their cushy jobs

After the nine wasted years, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government appears determined to spurn another opportunity to remedy structural defects in our system of governance.



Earlier this week the minister of home affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, briefed the portfolio committee on home affairs on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act after the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the New Nation Movement case...