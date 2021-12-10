Nelson Mandela Bay calls for large events to be shelved as Covid-19 infections rise

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson says the city has urged event organisers to postpone or cancel planned large gatherings ahead of the festive season due to a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Johnson said the call to shelve events went out in agreement with the department of health and disaster management centre.

“With the Covid-19 fourth wave remaining an imminent threat in our society and country, we have sent a letter to all event organisers to recommend they consider postponing or cancelling their events in our region due to the resurgence in Covid-19 infections.”

The city recorded 36 active cases on November 22 but this jumped to 301 by December 6.

In another blow to festive season plans, Johnson said the city “will not be able to implement its annual Summer Season programme this year. This is due to objections received against the awarding of the new contract that was set to assist the city in delivering another exciting and vibrant Summer Season.”