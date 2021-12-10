South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay calls for large events to be shelved as Covid-19 infections rise

10 December 2021 - 11:50
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson is concerned large gatherings will fuel an increase in Covid-19 infections.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson is concerned large gatherings will fuel an increase in Covid-19 infections.
Image: Supplied

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson says the city has urged event organisers to postpone or cancel planned large gatherings ahead of the festive season due to a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Johnson said the call to shelve events went out in agreement with the department of health and disaster management centre.

“With the Covid-19 fourth wave remaining an imminent threat in our society and country, we have sent a letter to all event organisers to recommend they consider postponing or cancelling their events in our region due to the resurgence in Covid-19 infections.”

The city recorded 36 active cases on November 22 but this jumped to 301 by December 6.

In another blow to festive season plans, Johnson said the city “will not be able to implement its annual Summer Season programme this year. This is due to objections received against the awarding of the new contract that was set to assist the city in delivering another exciting and vibrant Summer Season.”

‘Dear President Ramaphosa’: plea for clarity on festive season travel as fourth wave gathers steam

A plea has gone out to President Cyril Ramaphosa in an open letter to "provide certainty" on interprovincial travel during the festive season after ...
News
1 hour ago

The city is also grappling with a water shortage. Johnson encouraged visitors to “enjoy your stay but please do not waste water as we are faced with a drought crisis and have only 15.60% of combined dam levels to supply every household and every business”.

She said the call to cancel large gatherings was made in the interests of health and safety.

“We do not wish for a case where people infect each other at events. There has been an increase around the country and during the festive season people will be travelling interprovincially.

“It is not a punishment for anyone or any sector. It is simply in the best interest of everyone.

“We continue to call on all eligible residents in our city to get their Covid-19 vaccine as health experts continue to advise that for large gatherings to take place, most of the population needs to get vaccinated.”

Johnson said the safety and security directorate had plans in place to ensure readiness for the festive season.

“We have beefed up our safety and security measures and will during the festive season execute crime prevention operations to combat crime in any form, including contact and property crime.

“We will be policing our beaches and holiday resorts. We will continue to partner with other stakeholders to fight drunken driving, drugs and the proliferation of firearms. There is an increase in human trafficking cases in our country and it is quite worrisome. This is another area we focus on this year.”

She said they will check for Covid-19 regulations compliance at roadblocks.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 70% admitted to hospital in fourth wave of Covid-19 are unvaccinated

Seven out of 10 people being admitted to hospital during the fourth wave of Covid-19 are unvaccinated, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

IFP calls for a ban on matric ‘pens down’ parties in KZN amid fourth wave

The IFP has called for a ban on matric “pens down” celebrations during the fourth wave of  Covid-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Rage festival boss lashes out at media for creating ‘hysteria and panic’ that led to events being canned

One of the founders and major shareholders of the Ballito and Plett Rage festivals has accused media houses of creating panic and hysteria about the ...
News
4 days ago

At outbreak epicentre, students shrug off Omicron and fret about exams

The students knew their university was the epicentre of a new Covid-19 variant spreading panic across the globe, but during the past week many ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  2. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  3. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa
  4. Interpol arrests another alleged Black Axe member in Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament