Four killed, 28 injured in Durban bus and truck crash

Four people were killed and 28 others were injured when a bus and a truck crashed in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics and emergency services were at the scene at the corner of Basely and Manchester roads.

“Tragically, four people sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 28 people at the scene and are in the process of transporting them to local hospitals for continued medical care," McKenzie said.

The cause of the crash is not known.

TimesLIVE