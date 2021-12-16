Criminals targeting booze storage depots and deliveries: SAB

Criminals are targeting the liquor industry, with SA Breweries (SAB) reporting several attempted robberies at its storage facilities.

SAB spokesperson Kanyisa Ndyondya said stringent security protocols and measures had thwarted the criminals.

Ndyondya said an increase in in-transit alcohol hijackings had also been noted.

The raids were suspected to be linked to an increase in the illicit alcohol trade, intensified by four alcohol bans during various levels of lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic which made liquor a valuable commodity.

The first ban on alcohol sales was on March 27 2020 to prepare the health system for an expected increase of patients falling ill due to the virus. That ban was lifted on June 1.