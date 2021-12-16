SA to stay at lockdown level 1 – for now, says command council

SA's lockdown restrictions will stay at level 1 even as the country heads into the holiday season, the health department said on Thursday.

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has decided to maintain the existing restrictions despite a surge of confirmed Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread.

SA recorded its highest ever daily number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 26,976 new cases confirmed from 83,864 tests, giving a positivity rate of 32.2%.

A further 54 Covid-19-related deaths were also reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,226 to date.

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla called on South Africans to be responsible and comply with Covid-19 prevention and treatment protocols during the holiday season, as well as urging people to get vaccinated.