Moving African rhinos: What it takes to translocate an endangered species

Then we need a suitable number. It’s not Noah’s Ark, you need more than two — we ideally recommend at least 25 unrelated animals to get a population going. This reduces potential social problems and also provides the budding population with greater genetic diversity to adapt to the new conditions.

On the disease front there were a number of concerns especially from trypanosomiasis, or tryps, as we call it. We know from past failed introductions that tryps can have disastrous consequences for white rhinos that remain naive to tryps. In the case of this introduction, the parks officials, under expert veterinary advice, have been reducing the challenge posed by tryps through the erection of more than 800 tsetse fly traps and dosing the rhinos with a prophylaxis. The intention is not to eradicate tryps but rather for the rhinos to slowly grow their immunity to the disease.

Any international translocation requires political support from national governments and conservation authorities and should be in full compliance with international agreements, such as CITES. Both the SA and Rwandan governments are in full support of this translocation as it’s covered by the general MOU between the two countries that covers all matters associated with biodiversity conservation. Because the white rhino is an IUCN-regulated species, this introduction had all the required export and import permits from CITES.

Sourcing the animals is also an important aspect. Who’s going to make those animals available? Are they being acquired, or have they to be donated? SA has a vibrant wildlife industry based on the buying and selling of wildlife. Sourcing from one site (as in this case) was ideal from a logistical and animal-management perspective.

Then you have to catch them and translocate them. A lot of time is spent planning for this and ensuring the animals are treated as well as possible. Moving animals over thousands of kilometres is a serious endeavour. With 30 animals, chartered jumbo jets are the best way. This requires considerable veterinary and logistical co-ordination to capture the animals, load them into crates, transport to the aircraft, load as quickly as possible, unload similarly, transport to the site and release into well-sited and secure bomas. Documentation needs to be in order with customs and immigration officials on both ends to make it as smooth as possible.

Upon arrival, animals are put into holding bomas to help them adjust to the different local foods that they’ll encounter. What often happens at this stage, because the rhinos aren’t familiar with the surroundings or new diet, is that the animals can lose condition. The boma programme could take up to seven weeks.

Once they’re in their new habitat, the next concern is security and making sure people can take care of them and monitor them.

Should rhino translocations to other countries in Africa be encouraged?

As a rhino specialist, I advocate translocation. Translocation has been one of the most important tools in our conservation box of tricks as it allows us to spread our eggs into multiple baskets nationally and internationally. It’s been one of the factors behind the success of the rhino conservation efforts in Africa thus far.

• Mike Knight: Chair IUCN rhino specialist group and Research Associate, Nelson Mandela University

This article was first published by The Conversation.