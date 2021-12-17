POLL | What do you think of Hlaudi being told to pay back R11.5m?
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back a R11.5m “success fee” awarded to him by the broadcaster, plus interest.
The high court in Johannesburg set aside a 2016 decision by the former SABC board to pay Motsoeneng the fee, ruling it was unlawful and invalid.
He has seven days to pay back the money with interest at the rate of 15.5% per annum calculated from September 2016 to date of payment.
If he does not pay, the SABC Pension Fund is ordered to pay the amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the proceeds do not amount to R11,508,549.
He was given the fee for negotiating a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the SABC archives. This was later challenged by a new board at the broadcaster.
Motsoeneng denied wrongdoing, arguing he deserved the fee for his business “innovation” and raising capital for the struggling SABC.
Motsoeneng’s name raced up the Twitter trends list soon after the ruling, with many weighing in on the amount and predicting what his next move would be.
Where would Hlaudi get the money to reimburse SABC when Guptas are no longer available to bail out fools?— i am Khaya (@Callme_Khaya) December 17, 2021
Knowing how petty Hlaudi can be, he’s probably going to try pay back that R11.5mill back in R5 monthly installments— 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) December 17, 2021
🤣🤣🤣 I Love this guy's confidence.— Singo Mabheremisa (@CdeJika_Singo) December 17, 2021
Damn these courts are brutal. Hlaudi https://t.co/pbWvScYap3
Imagine having to repay R11 million + interest ka December tse kana? I’d understand spending such to buy something you like mara e no tswa nje to nowhere 😭 Hlaudi in the mud.— 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐯 (@_BigSexy) December 17, 2021
Day 6 of David Mabuza's Presidency and the High court ordered Hlaudi to payback the R11,5million. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/9BlVBH19Pz— IrvNani (@lazyirv) December 17, 2021
Hlaudi the acamedic lecture 🔥🔥— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) December 17, 2021
The highly performing SABC COO 💀 pic.twitter.com/z2ydUkuv4P
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.