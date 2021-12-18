Rampant Covid-19 variant on the rampage in 89 countries, says WHO

The highest number of active infections recorded in SA was on January 11 at the peak of the second wave, when there were 239,799.

With actives cases increasing by a daily average of 9,600 over the last week, a new record is likely to be set before Christmas.

So far, however, hospitals have not been overwhelmed. Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third Delta-driven wave, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

The WHO said Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity but it is unclear if this is due to its ability to evade immunity, its increased transmissibility or both.

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron,” it said. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity.

“There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron.”

The WHO said hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places. “Hospitalisations in the UK and SA continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed,” it said.

TimesLIVE