Soccer

Premier League clubs to meet over Covid-19 crisis — reports

18 December 2021 - 15:31 By Reuters
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said managers and players will hold meetings after a number of Premier League club bosses called for clarity on postponing games due to Covid-19.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said managers and players will hold meetings after a number of Premier League club bosses called for clarity on postponing games due to Covid-19.
Image: REUTERS/Ian Walton

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss disruptions caused by Covid-19, British media reported, after nine scheduled top-flight matches have been postponed due to outbreaks at various teams.

Chelsea and Liverpool had key players missing on Thursday while Tottenham Hotspur, who had 13 cases among players and staff, have not played since December 5 and had three games postponed in all competitions.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said managers and players will hold their own meetings next week after a number of club bosses called for more clarity on the criteria for postponing games due to Covid-19.

“There are a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions,” Gerrard said before Burnley's visit to Villa Park on Saturday, one of only five league games going ahead this weekend.

“That's the reason the Premier League, on Monday, have put in place an opportunity for the managers to get together. And I'm hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting.

“There is also an opportunity for the captains to get together to speak and have a debate on what is the best thing to do in the current situation.”

The Premier League grants a postponement only if a club has fewer than 14 players available, with the board examining requests case by case.

The league has reintroduced emergency measures after a record 42 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the past week among players and staff.

READ MORE

Guardiola hails return of ‘phenomenal’ De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was proud of his “brilliant” players after they thrashed Leeds United 7-0 in the Premier League on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard

Manchester United’s visit to Brentford on Tuesday night was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid at Old Trafford
Sport
4 days ago

PSG get Real, Man Utd v Atletico in revised Champions League last-16 draw

Paris St Germain will face Real Madrid in a titanic clash in the last 16 of the Champions League while Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sterling penalty earns leaders Man City win over 10-man Wolves

England forward Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal was enough to earn leaders Manchester City a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Premiership clubs up in arms over DStv Compact Cup Soccer
  2. Sukazi on fracas at Pirates game at Orlando Stadium: 'In my view Khoza is ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns clarify Shalulile’s status for big clash against Pirates Soccer
  4. Ex-Chiefs and Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral: ‘Sundowns is the big club now, ... Soccer
  5. SJN Hearings report concludes appointments of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher at ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating