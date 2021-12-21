From the death of tomato sauce crisps to vegan fast food burgers — 5 food surprises this year

From introducing new food flavours to removing favourite food items, the food retail industry was full of surprises this year.

It proved that like everything else, food is not immune to change and there is no harm in removing items off shelves that are no longer in demand, or bringing back items at the request of consumers.

Here are five times the industry surprised us or left us completely shook:

SALT AND VINEGAR BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: LAY’S

Lay’s impressed many customers with its decision to restock the salt and vinegar flavour after discontinuing it last year.

The brand met criticism and pressure from diehard salt and vinegar fans after it confirmed the flavour would no longer be on the market.

In a surprise move in February, Lay’s made the unexpected announcement.

“I know I left things on a salty note, but I want to remind you I’m not your average snack. So much love. Clearly, I was sorely missed,” it said.