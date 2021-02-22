Lay’s salt and vinegar chips are back on shelves and SA is freaking TF out!
Lay's popular salt and vinegar flavour is back on SA's shelves and snack lovers couldn't be happier.
The potato chip's salty flavour made its return, a year after it was discontinued.
The news last year left social media in a frenzy after Lay's said that it had discontinued the flavour and asked fans to try its new Sweet and Smoky American BBQ flavour.
“We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too,” the company said at the time.
However, after receiving pressure from the public and speculation about a possible return, Lay’s confirmed that the salt and vinegar flavour was back.
All we're going to say is that sometimes dreams come true and sometimes not. 😉— Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 16, 2021
In a cryptic post, the company said, “I know I left things on a salty note, but I want to remind you I'm not your average snack. So much love. Clearly, I was sorely missed.”
I know I left things on a salty note, but I want to remind you I'm #notyouraverage snack. So much love. Clearly I was sorely missed 😊🥰😌— Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 19, 2021
Let's live in the moment and indulge, shall we? 🧂 + 😆= 💙#Lays
On Twitter, the return of the flavour was met with happy taste buds and excitement.
Here's a snapshot of what fans had to say.
“It always seems impossible until it’s done” - Nelson Mandela pic.twitter.com/7YMuV4YWg2— David Scott (@TheKiffness) February 20, 2021
Yassssssss Queen, we were all left a lil Salty, but we're glad to take you back! 💙 #togetherforever pic.twitter.com/eS9C2dmixp— Cheney (@bycheney_) February 20, 2021
How about we live in the moment and indulge, Gareth? 💙😋 #Lays #NotYourAverage— Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 21, 2021
Let's just live in the moment and indulge, shall we? 🥰😍💙😌#Lays #NotYourAverage— Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 21, 2021
It really all went downhill for me when Lays discontinued Salt and Vinegar. That is how I measure my time now @LaysSouthAfrica— DeLaila (@LailaManie) February 21, 2021
Lays bringing back salt and vinegar chips is the best news of 2021 so far— Lauren Johnston (@xlaurenjohnston) February 21, 2021
OMG LAYS SALT AND VINEGAR IS BACK 😭😭😭 I can’t wait to disrespect my tongue again— Louri (@_ssadboy) February 21, 2021
Lays Salt and Vinegar is really back 😭❤️ I don't know whether to cry or do a back flip.— Zama Khumalo (@Ms_ViVaCi0us) February 21, 2021
my tastebuds have been so badly seared off by acidic food i need extra strength salt and vinegar lays— hasan piker im single (@ATTACKKALE) February 21, 2021