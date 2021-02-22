Food

Lay’s salt and vinegar chips are back on shelves and SA is freaking TF out!

22 February 2021 - 13:00
Lay's salt and vinegar chips are back!
Image: www.lays.com

Lay's popular salt and vinegar flavour is back on SA's shelves and snack lovers couldn't be happier.

The potato chip's salty flavour made its return, a year after it was discontinued.

The news last year left social media in a frenzy after Lay's said that it had discontinued the flavour and asked fans to try its new Sweet and Smoky American BBQ flavour.

“We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too,” the company said at the time.

However, after receiving pressure from the public and speculation about a possible return, Lay’s confirmed that the salt and vinegar flavour was back. 

In a cryptic post, the company said, “I know I left things on a salty note, but I want to remind you I'm not your average snack. So much love. Clearly, I was sorely missed.”

On Twitter, the return of the flavour was met with happy taste buds and excitement.

Here's a snapshot of what fans had to say.

