South Africa

Three killed in N3 horror crash

22 December 2021 - 08:25
Three people died in an accident on the N3 involving a truck and a car
Image: Supplied

Three people died in a horror crash between a truck and a car on the N3 on Wednesday morning.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the crash took place near Lions River in KwaZulu-Natal.

“A woman and two men suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

“One person was treated for minor injuries by paramedics on the scene,” he said.

McKenzie authorities were trying to establish the cause of the accident.

“The motorway was obstructed and emergency services are clearing the scene.”

