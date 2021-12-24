Holiday blues are real, and they’re a deep worry

Holiday blues are a real ailment, and now is the time that it often sets in as people struggle to deal with the festive season, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s definitely a real thing, though it’s often dismissed. People joke about being paid early in December and then having to wait until the 57th of January to be paid again, but the truth is that is actually what it really feels like,” said clinical psychologist Judith Ancer.

“Basically it’s a time when there is a poor match between expectations and experience. People have an ideal, and an expectation that this is a time of holidays, family and celebration, without properly factoring in the time of Covid and loss, financial insecurity and all the demands, stresses and pressures that diminish your capacity to relax.

“People often abandon their normal routine. They stop exercising and eating properly and that is replaced by over-eating and indulging, drinking more, ditching normal sleep patterns and gym sessions and generally abandoning normal healthier living and self care,” Ancer explained.

Senzekile Shongwe of the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), said many people were expressing confusion over pandemic concerns and the impact on usual festive habits.

“People are finding this time strange and they are battling to make decisions about what they should do. ‘I am supposed to go back home, but I don’t have money for this’, and ‘I am supposed to be with people at this time but I actually just want to be alone’.

“So many people have been through havoc in the year and need to take some time now to fill their own cup. This is a time to spend with people who make you happy and make you laugh. Stay home with your cats rather than go home to family if that is what you feel is best right now. Realise that it is OK to do things differently. Do some self-introspection and do what makes you happy,” she advised.

Ancer concurred, adding that social media was a big factor in spurring negative thoughts and perceptions.