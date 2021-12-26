Feeding the hungry and schooling the poor: Tutu’s fundraising campaigns

At its launch on his 89th birthday in Johannesburg, Madiba said: “This group can speak freely and boldly, working both publicly and behind the scenes on whatever actions need to be taken. Together we will work to support courage where there is fear, foster agreement where there is conflict, and inspire hope where there is despair.”

Tutu, then chair of The Elders, said: “Despite all the ghastliness that is around, human beings are made for goodness. The ones who ought to be held in high regard are not the ones who are militarily powerful, nor even economically prosperous. They are the ones who have a commitment to try to make the world a better place.”

Tutu also highlighted a cause close to his heart in July 2018, when he celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary with wife Leah by honouring the staff responsible for running the Tygerberg Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

The Tutus had been active patrons of the hospital for the past 18 years, their spokespeople said. Apart from being regular visitors to the wards‚ their fundraising efforts had contributed to the hospital being able to acquire equipment to screen high-risk infants’ eyes to prevent blindness‚ and equipment for the paediatric intensive care unit, for which there was no public funding.

Throughout the 2000s, including on his birthday in 2020, Tutu highlighted the impact of climate change, which he described as the human rights challenge of this era, explaining in 2017: “The most devastating effects are visited on the poor, those with no involvement in creating the problem. A deep injustice.”

