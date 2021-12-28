Frustrations and 1.5-million applicants left hanging: How Sassa's R350 Covid-19 grant dominated 2021

The reinstatement of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) R350 social relief distress grant this year came with its share of up and downs.

The grant was reinstated in August, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing it will end in March 2022.

The grant was meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens in distress.

While millions have been paid throught the grant, it has also been the subject of controversy with delays in applications and payments.

Here is a timeline of what transpired this year:

First payment

In August, Sassa kick-started the first batch of the payments of the second phase, telling TimesLIVE it would pay out R2.1bn.

More than 10 million people applied for the grant and applications continue to stream in through application platforms including the Sassa website and WhatsApp.

Applicants approved for the grant can receive their payments through the SA Post Office or bank accounts, which is the most preferred method of payment, according to the agency.