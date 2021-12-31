From clapbacks to the Woolies 'looter': 10 top stories of the year

It has been a crazy year in the news, with everyone from actress Ntando Duma to EFF leader Julius Malema and a blue couch making headlines.

Here's a look at 10 of the most read stories published by TimesLIVE this year:

THE WOOLIES 'LOOTER'

After denying he looted a Woolworths outlet during the unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, Mbuso Moloi planned to plead guilty and then changed his mind.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order for his Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe in September as he faced charges of theft and public violence.

His case was postponed to February.