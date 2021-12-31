South Africa

From clapbacks to the Woolies 'looter': 10 top stories of the year

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
31 December 2021 - 12:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa, a stolen blue couch and Julius Malema were among the top newsmakers this year.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi, www.leathergallery.co.za, Twitter/ Cyril Ramaphosa

It has been a crazy year in the news, with everyone from actress Ntando Duma to EFF leader Julius Malema and a blue couch making headlines.

Here's a look at 10 of the most read stories published by TimesLIVE this year:

THE WOOLIES 'LOOTER'

After denying he looted a Woolworths outlet during the unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, Mbuso Moloi planned to plead guilty and then changed his mind. 

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order for his Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe in September as he faced charges of theft and public violence.

His case was postponed to February.

'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out

A 26-year-old caught on video picking up a basket and putting it inside his car on Monday in KZN said the whole thing has been taken out of context.
News
5 months ago

NTANDO DUMA CLAPS BACK

Ntando Duma didn't mince her words when a hater criticised her for her outfit at Shona Ferguson's funeral.

Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's funeral

The grief-stricken star wasn't here for what tweeps had to say!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WHEN LOCKDOWNS GOT REAL

It was a year of fluctuating lockdowns, and the move to lockdown level 4 in June gripped the nation.

Level 4 coming: Booze ban, leisure travel in Gauteng nixed, parks to close, say sources

The National Liquor Traders Council said if the government adopts this “blunt and unscientific approach", it will lobby for financial support.
Politics
6 months ago

R350 GRANTS

The R350 social relief of distress (SDR) grant was a blessing for millions this year, helping feed those who needed it most. The grant was the most searched for term in 2021.

Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal

As the SA Social Service Agency rolls out the R350 social relief of distress grants to approved beneficiaries, some are still struggling with the ...
News
3 months ago

THEMBISA 10

Reports that a woman in Thembisa gave birth to 10 children gripped the nation, with confusion and conflicting reports following shortly after.

Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies

"It cannot be that 10 or 8 babies are born and that no evidence of their whereabouts or existence can be established," the national health department ...
News
6 months ago

'DODGY' CASH-IN-TRANSIT GUARD BUST

The man apparently loaded his car, drove off and never returned. Someone make it into a Netflix series.

Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot'

The man allegedly loaded the money bag into his private vehicle, left the premises without being searched and never returned to work.
News
7 months ago

THE BLUE SOFA

In the midst of the unrest in July, a blue sofa worth about R68,000 went missing. A search was called to try to find it, with some on social media saying they had seen it. 

It was eventually returned and patched up ahead of a national tour.

SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back?

A Durban furniture store is closer to recovering its now famous blue couch that was stolen when its showroom was looted a week ago.
News
5 months ago

'BEEF' AND OSAMA

DJ Black Coffee did not jump on the vibe that was Zakes Bantwini's Osama, and his explanation got the streets talking. 

DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't play 'Osama'

"No, there's no conflict, we had our differences and both agreed not to have a working relationship anymore." Black Coffee opened up about how his ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

ZUMA'S TEA PARTIES

EFF leader Julius Malema was one of the high-profile politicians who visited former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead this year.

Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma

'Call me a flip-flopper but my politics have not changed," is how EFF leader Julius Malema responds to accusations that he changes his mind depending ...
News
5 months ago

MATCH FIXING?

Bafana Bafana were the pride of the nation when they dominated their World Cup qualifying group. But they stumbled to defeat against Ghana in their last game of the group amid suspicions of match fixing.

The SA Football Association called on Fifa to investigate, but their claims were dismissed by the global football authority.

Safa to ask Fifa and Caf to investigate match fixing suspicions after officials’ dubious calls in Bafana game

The SA Football Association suspects Bafana Bafana's defeat to Ghana in a crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday night may have been fixed, and ...
Sport
1 month ago
