From clapbacks to the Woolies 'looter': 10 top stories of the year
It has been a crazy year in the news, with everyone from actress Ntando Duma to EFF leader Julius Malema and a blue couch making headlines.
Here's a look at 10 of the most read stories published by TimesLIVE this year:
THE WOOLIES 'LOOTER'
After denying he looted a Woolworths outlet during the unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, Mbuso Moloi planned to plead guilty and then changed his mind.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order for his Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe in September as he faced charges of theft and public violence.
His case was postponed to February.
NTANDO DUMA CLAPS BACK
Ntando Duma didn't mince her words when a hater criticised her for her outfit at Shona Ferguson's funeral.
WHEN LOCKDOWNS GOT REAL
It was a year of fluctuating lockdowns, and the move to lockdown level 4 in June gripped the nation.
R350 GRANTS
The R350 social relief of distress (SDR) grant was a blessing for millions this year, helping feed those who needed it most. The grant was the most searched for term in 2021.
THEMBISA 10
Reports that a woman in Thembisa gave birth to 10 children gripped the nation, with confusion and conflicting reports following shortly after.
'DODGY' CASH-IN-TRANSIT GUARD BUST
The man apparently loaded his car, drove off and never returned. Someone make it into a Netflix series.
THE BLUE SOFA
In the midst of the unrest in July, a blue sofa worth about R68,000 went missing. A search was called to try to find it, with some on social media saying they had seen it.
It was eventually returned and patched up ahead of a national tour.
'BEEF' AND OSAMA
DJ Black Coffee did not jump on the vibe that was Zakes Bantwini's Osama, and his explanation got the streets talking.
ZUMA'S TEA PARTIES
EFF leader Julius Malema was one of the high-profile politicians who visited former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead this year.
MATCH FIXING?
Bafana Bafana were the pride of the nation when they dominated their World Cup qualifying group. But they stumbled to defeat against Ghana in their last game of the group amid suspicions of match fixing.
The SA Football Association called on Fifa to investigate, but their claims were dismissed by the global football authority.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.