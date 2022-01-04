'Should we continue with this approach?’- Mboweni sparks culture debate

Tito Mboweni continues to stir up debate on social media, this time splitting the TL over a post about cultural traditions.

The former finance minister had tongues wagging on Monday when he shared a picture of a woman kneeling in front of a man with a bowl of water to wash his hands.

The gesture, in many cultures, is for the husband to wash his hands before receiving a meal.

“Should we continue with this ‘cultural’ approach? It does not look right, I submit,” Mboweni said of the snap.