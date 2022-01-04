South Africa

'Should we continue with this approach?’- Mboweni sparks culture debate

04 January 2022 - 11:34
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says people should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to practice their culture. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Tito Mboweni continues to stir up debate on social media, this time splitting the TL over a post about cultural traditions.

The former finance minister had tongues wagging on Monday when he shared a picture of a woman kneeling in front of a man with a bowl of water to wash his hands. 

The gesture, in many cultures, is for the husband to wash his hands before receiving a meal. 

“Should we continue with this ‘cultural’ approach? It does not look right, I submit,” Mboweni said of the snap.

The post sparked reactions, with some saying cultural traditions should be honoured and preserved, while others argued they are out of place in 2022.

Mboweni returned to the debate on Tuesday, saying people should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to practice their culture.

“Never be judgmental about people’s cultures. Let them decide for themselves. But, hey presto, nothing is stagnant except stagnation itself. Things change with the times. ‘Nothing is stable except stability itself’. Be your own judge,” he said.

Many, including actress Bonnie Mbuli, have spoken before about the role of culture in a relationship.

“If you want to cook, clean and make tea like a crazy person, marry into a Xhosa family. Your a** will work so hard. I love my Xhosa people but 12 Years a Slave ain’t got nothing on ya’ll.”

In 2020, actress Manaka Ranaka shared that she would rather be a single mom than kneel to serve a man and watch him eat. 

"Then when are the kids going to get the attention they deserve and need if we are busy kneeling for adults who want more attention than the kids they brought into this world?

Where I come from, children are more important than him and I. Imagine the baby crying her lungs out while mommy is forced to ignore the child, kneeling for daddy to finish eating. Hayi, never. Shem.”

Here is a snapshot of some reactions to Mboweni’s post:

