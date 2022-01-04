WATCH | Alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town magistrate’s court
Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha, the man arrested on allegations of arson related to Sunday’s fire at parliament, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
He is charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.
alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town Magistrate court @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/u16aoUnUFH— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 4, 2022
Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town Magistrate court @TimesLIVE a pic.twitter.com/bYqGoQBncV— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 4, 2022
The suspect accused of being involved in the Parliament Fire has just appeared in front of the Cape Town Magistrate Court where he is being charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.@TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/qOUpNWckja— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 4, 2022
The NPA brought 5 charges of theft against Zandile Christmas Mafe including charges of arson, theft, house breaking, and contravention of the explosives act. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/NhhvzP4now— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 4, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.