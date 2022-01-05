Four killed and more than 1,600 households affected by KZN storms

Violent storms that recently struck large areas in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of at least four people, including a three-year-old, damaged power lines, uprooted trees and affected more than 1,600 households.

On Wednesday the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said inclement weather conditions since December 15 left a trail of destruction and devastation in several areas.

“As a result of the weather on December 30 alone, four fatalities occurred, including a three-year-old who drowned,” it said.

Disaster management teams have been providing interim relief measures to 1,692 households.

“The nature of the incidents ranges from housing structural damage to the collapse and flooding of roads, and hail damage. Some incidents led to fatalities.

“Some areas experienced blackouts as a result of extensive damage to power lines after trees were uprooted.”

The most affected areas include uMgungundlovu, where 400 households were affected, and iLembe, where 300 households were affected. Part of the R74 which connects KwaDukuza and Greytown collapsed.

“Following the severe thunderstorms that brought hail and heavy rains on Tuesday, the number of households affected is expected to increase.”