As matrics brace for 2021 results, task team releases final report into 2020 leaked exam papers scandal

The report stated that in hearings in another province, two groups of pupils who were not part of the TDP group admitted having had prior access to the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2.

“We understand they co-operated with the investigators and showed remorse. It is not the role of the NITT to consider the appropriateness of the sanctions recommended in these or other cases, but what is of importance to us is that one of these candidates identified ‘B’ as the source of the question papers.”

Amoore said the information had been passed over to the Hawks.

“‘B’ appears to have been an intermediary, and it will be important for the Hawks to establish how and from who ‘B’ obtained the question paper and to who ‘B’ distributed it (and possibly other question papers). We have made recommendations in this regard.”

The report stated that all the evidence showed the leaks were not widespread and the leaked questions or question papers reached candidates on the day or one day before the exams were to be written.

“It is a matter of concern to the NITT, as it is to the department and to Umalusi, that progress in following up the identified sources of the leaks by the Hawks seems to have been slow. There is evidence that a leak or leaks occurred at the government printer and at the printer contracted to print for the Gauteng department of education.

“We have made recommendations in this regard; these for the present must remain confidential so as not to prejudice the investigations by the Hawks and others that are essential if the culprits are to be brought to book.”

Amoore said the source of the leaks of the 2016 NSC [National Senior Certificate] exam papers has not yet been identified or brought to book despite the arrest at the time of the head of the New Era school and the fact that the Hawks were at the time able to take possession of the leaked question papers printed by or for the Gauteng education department.

“In that case, as with the present case, the case was escalated to the Hawks.”

He said the follow-up actions regarding implicated 2020 candidates require attention, adding: “An important reason for this is that the regulations for dealing with NSC irregularities do not help and are in urgent need of a revamp. We have made recommendations in this regard.”