South Africa

‘ATM bombers’ shoot bystander at Bloemfontein filling station

11 January 2022 - 16:37
A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm when ATM bombers struck at a filling station in the Free State on Tuesday. Stock photo.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm when ATM bombers struck at a filling station in the Free State on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

One person was shot during an alleged ATM bombing in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a filling station in the Free State. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the incident occurred at the Engen filling station on Oliver Tambo Road in Bloemfontein shortly after 1am. 

Covane said three men, who were travelling from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape, stopped to rest at the filling station but were woken by a knock on the windscreen at about 1am.

"According to their explanation, an unknown African male pointed a firearm at them and shot a 34-year-old victim who was sitting in the car. The bullet hit him on the upper left arm. The victims were shocked to see approximately 11 African males outside.

"The driver drove away as gunshots continued, accompanied by a loud bang."

Employees at the filling station also reported hearing the loud sound from their rest room. One pressed the panic button and a security company arrived as the perpetrators fled the scene on foot.

"The complainant alleges the loud bang occurred as the suspects were blasting the automatic teller machine at the filling station. No money was taken from the ATM.

"The 34-year-old victim who was shot was rushed to hospital for treatment. A case of malicious damage to property and attempted murder was opened for further investigation."

Covane appealed to anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to call Sgt Ntingi Moshompela on 082-466-8530.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police suspect ATM bombing breakthrough after seizing explosives

Police said they may have averted ATM or cash-in-transit bombings by recovering explosives from an abandoned house in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Hawks arrest man suspected of selling explosives to cash-in-transit and ATM bombers

A man suspected of dealing in explosives used in cash-in-transit heists and to bomb ATMs has been arrested.
News
1 month ago

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

Police were involved in a shootout with a gang of men who allegedly bombed three ATMs at a Limpopo shopping complex on Friday.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  3. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...