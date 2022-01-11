‘ATM bombers’ shoot bystander at Bloemfontein filling station

One person was shot during an alleged ATM bombing in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a filling station in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the incident occurred at the Engen filling station on Oliver Tambo Road in Bloemfontein shortly after 1am.

Covane said three men, who were travelling from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape, stopped to rest at the filling station but were woken by a knock on the windscreen at about 1am.

"According to their explanation, an unknown African male pointed a firearm at them and shot a 34-year-old victim who was sitting in the car. The bullet hit him on the upper left arm. The victims were shocked to see approximately 11 African males outside.

"The driver drove away as gunshots continued, accompanied by a loud bang."

Employees at the filling station also reported hearing the loud sound from their rest room. One pressed the panic button and a security company arrived as the perpetrators fled the scene on foot.

"The complainant alleges the loud bang occurred as the suspects were blasting the automatic teller machine at the filling station. No money was taken from the ATM.

"The 34-year-old victim who was shot was rushed to hospital for treatment. A case of malicious damage to property and attempted murder was opened for further investigation."

Covane appealed to anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to call Sgt Ntingi Moshompela on 082-466-8530.

TimesLIVE