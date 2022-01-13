Cape Town mayor rejects Eskom’s request for 'unfair' 20.5% tariff hike

The City of Cape Town is asking Eskom to withdraw its request for a 20.5% increase in tariffs for 2022-23, saying residents can’t afford the hike.

“That is totally unfordable, unfair and will do profound damage to our economy and families here in Cape Town,” mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on the DA Twitter account.

Any increase should be capped at or below the inflation rate of 5.5% because Eskom has had huge tariff hikes in recent years and the utility should offer relief instead of raising prices, Hill-Lewis said.