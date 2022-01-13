South Africa

Cape Town mayor rejects Eskom’s request for 'unfair' 20.5% tariff hike

'Totally unaffordable, unfair and will do profound damage to our economy'

13 January 2022 - 15:57 By Helen Nyambura
Cape Town's mayor says Eskom's requested 20.5% increase in tariffs for 2022-23 is unaffordable for residents.
Cape Town's mayor says Eskom's requested 20.5% increase in tariffs for 2022-23 is unaffordable for residents.
Image: Bloomberg

The City of Cape Town is asking Eskom to withdraw its request for a 20.5% increase in tariffs for 2022-23, saying residents can’t afford the hike.

“That is totally unfordable, unfair and will do profound damage to our economy and families here in Cape Town,” mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on the DA Twitter account.

Any increase should be capped at or below the inflation rate of 5.5% because Eskom has had huge tariff hikes in recent years and the utility should offer relief instead of raising prices, Hill-Lewis said. 

Cape Town wants to cut reliance on Eskom by securing about 450MW from renewable sources, the city’s executive director of energy and climate change, Kadri Nassiep, said in July.

The proposed tariff hike shows why it’s important to reduce reliance on Eskom, put an end to rolling blackouts in the city and reduce prices over time, Hill-Lewis said on Thursday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Kusile unit 4 to boost SA power grid with additional 800MW

The fourth unit of Eskom's Kusile power station is up and running and expected to soon contribute an additional 800MW to the country's power system.
News
2 weeks ago

SA can forget about job creation if it can’t provide reliable power

A better appreciation of the disaster we face would see the unemployment crisis dealt with right away, writes Vuslat Bayoglu.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Electricity bills likely to rocket as Eskom faces R300bn pollution bill

Massive price hikes, a failure to build new power generators and invest in alternative energy,  pollution by non-compliant power stations – and now ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa
  3. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa
  4. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  5. Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...