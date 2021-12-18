Electricity bills likely to rocket as Eskom faces R300bn pollution bill

Massive price hikes, a failure to build new power generators and invest in alternative energy, pollution by non-compliant power stations — and now SA is facing another electricity tariff hike and possible “continuous stage 8 load-shedding”.

This week Eskom successfully appealed against the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment’s refusal to approve its latest application to postpone air quality compliance timelines.

This will effectively allow it to keep the Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution until the matter is dealt with again in 2022.

But experts say the latest appeal has simply stalled an inevitable conflict that is about to hit consumers hard, both in terms of cost and load-shedding.