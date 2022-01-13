Poison gas ship’s chemical cargo to be dumped off the west coast

About 1,500 tonnes of chemicals aboard a bulk carrier will be dumped in the sea off the West Coast, the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Thursday.

The chemicals, the nature of which has not been disclosed, will be dumped 250km from land in water more than 3km deep.

The cargo is aboard the NS Qingdao, which left Durban harbour in November when it started emitting toxic fumes.

The vessel was escorted to a safe anchorage off St Helena Bay so it could ventilate its hatches offshore.

More than 1,000 tonnes of its cargo have been removed and Samsa said it had obtained an emergency permit from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment to dump the remainder at sea. This is expected to happen by March 15.

“The vessel has no obvious structural damage and she will return to the closest port after the dumping operation is complete and her cargo is stabilised. An investigation will be conducted to determine the reason for the cargo reaction,” Samsa said.