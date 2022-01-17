WATCH | 'Our grandparents are being sold this' — PA's Gayton McKenzie on shops selling expired food

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has taken aim at shops allegedly selling expired food products.

McKenzie visited the shops in Eldorado Park at the weekend after receiving a tip-off that they were allegedly selling expired goods.

In a video shared online, McKenzie and PA members can be seen taking away allegedly expired baby formula, cold drinks, meat and maize meal.

“Our grandparents, who are unable to read expiry dates on items, are being sold this,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie took aim at "illegal foreigners" for allegedly selling expired goods.

“All Patriotic Alliance forces throughout the country are visiting all shops owned by illegal foreigners. Our loyalties are with newborn babies that must eat this rubbish filled with worms,” he added.