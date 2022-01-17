WATCH | 'Our grandparents are being sold this' — PA's Gayton McKenzie on shops selling expired food
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has taken aim at shops allegedly selling expired food products.
McKenzie visited the shops in Eldorado Park at the weekend after receiving a tip-off that they were allegedly selling expired goods.
In a video shared online, McKenzie and PA members can be seen taking away allegedly expired baby formula, cold drinks, meat and maize meal.
“Our grandparents, who are unable to read expiry dates on items, are being sold this,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie took aim at "illegal foreigners" for allegedly selling expired goods.
“All Patriotic Alliance forces throughout the country are visiting all shops owned by illegal foreigners. Our loyalties are with newborn babies that must eat this rubbish filled with worms,” he added.
All Patriotic Alliance forces throughout the country are visiting all shops owned by illegal foreigners, our loyalties are with newborn babies that must eat this rubbish filled with worms We didn’t just talk abt this for votes, we are fully #PutSouthAficansFirst pic.twitter.com/eLic4jjcGF— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) January 14, 2022
Our grandparents who are unable to read expiry dates on items are being sold this, the Patriotic Alliance will not rest until all illegal foreigners are back home. pic.twitter.com/SxEoY90s12— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) January 15, 2022
Our law enforcement and health inspectors are not doing their job, we will do our part as @OnsBaizaNie. #PutSouthAficansFirst pic.twitter.com/d5wnMSsgOX— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) January 15, 2022
The visits received mixed reactions on social media, with some saying it was a “xenophobic attack” on foreigners. They also shared their fears that it could lead to anarchy and looting.
However, McKenzie said the visits were part of a campaign the party promised its voters.
“Would you allow your eight-month-old baby to eat purity that expired in 2020? If yes, I understand you calling us xenophobic,” he said.
“Our campaign is only starting. We are intensifying because that’s what we promised our voters.
“We have visited 442 shops so far. We will act until we succeed.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.