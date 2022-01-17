South Africa

WATCH | 'Our grandparents are being sold this' — PA's Gayton McKenzie on shops selling expired food

17 January 2022 - 12:00
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, right, visited shops in Eldorado Park after receiving a tip-off that they were allegedly selling expired food.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has taken aim at shops allegedly selling expired food products.

McKenzie visited the shops in Eldorado Park at the weekend after receiving a tip-off that they were allegedly selling expired goods.

In a video shared online, McKenzie and PA members can be seen taking away allegedly expired baby formula, cold drinks, meat and maize meal.

“Our grandparents, who are unable to read expiry dates on items, are being sold this,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie took aim at "illegal foreigners" for allegedly selling expired goods.

“All Patriotic Alliance forces throughout the country are visiting all shops owned by illegal foreigners. Our loyalties are with newborn babies that must eat this rubbish filled with worms,” he added.

The visits received mixed reactions on social media, with some saying it was a “xenophobic attack” on foreigners. They also shared their fears that it could lead to anarchy and looting.

However, McKenzie said the visits were part of a campaign the party promised its voters.

“Would you allow your eight-month-old baby to eat purity that expired in 2020? If yes, I understand you calling us xenophobic,” he said.

“Our campaign is only starting. We are intensifying because that’s what we promised our voters.

“We have visited 442 shops so far. We will act until we succeed.”

