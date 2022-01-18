South Africa

IN PICTURES | Tears as Daveyton mourns pupils after tragic shooting outside school

18 January 2022
Nkubonga Maqoma, mother of Zukisa, could not hold back her tears.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

There was a sombre mood at the memorial service of two Lesiba High School pupils, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola, who died in a tragic shooting incident on Wednesday in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Last week, the Gauteng education department said a 16-year-old pupil from Daveyton allegedly shot dead a classmate outside school premises on their first day back at school and then turned the gun on himself.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the grade 10 pupils had an argument during school hours.

“This allegedly led to the one pupil fatally shooting the other in the head outside the school, then shooting himself,” he said.

It has since emerged that the initial shooting may have been an accident, which occurred when one of the pupils allegedly wanted to show the other and another friend his late grandfather's revolver. After the gun went off, the pupil with the weapon apparently panicked and shot himself.

Both pupils died.

A boy comforts a woman at the memorial service of two Lesiba High School pupils, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola, who died in a tragic shooting incident last week.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
The aunt of the late Njabulo Fikile Ndhlebe, Nkabane Ndhlebe, could not hold back the tears at the memorial service held at Lesiba High School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
A school choir cheers up the memorial service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
The tears flowed at the memorial service of two Lesiba High School pupils, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola, who died in a tragic shooting incident on the first day back at school last week in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
A sombre mood at the memorial service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Programmes for the memorial service of two Lesiba High School pupils who died in a tragic shooting incident on the first day back at school last week in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
A young boy looks at a picture of the late Njabulo Ndhlebe at a memorial service of two Lesiba High School pupils, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola, who died in a shooting incident on their first day back at school last week in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

