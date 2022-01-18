IN PICTURES | Tears as Daveyton mourns pupils after tragic shooting outside school

There was a sombre mood at the memorial service of two Lesiba High School pupils, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola, who died in a tragic shooting incident on Wednesday in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Last week, the Gauteng education department said a 16-year-old pupil from Daveyton allegedly shot dead a classmate outside school premises on their first day back at school and then turned the gun on himself.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the grade 10 pupils had an argument during school hours.

“This allegedly led to the one pupil fatally shooting the other in the head outside the school, then shooting himself,” he said.

It has since emerged that the initial shooting may have been an accident, which occurred when one of the pupils allegedly wanted to show the other and another friend his late grandfather's revolver. After the gun went off, the pupil with the weapon apparently panicked and shot himself.

Both pupils died.